TCS, Tata Elxsi, IREDA Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Tata Elxsi and Anand Rathi Wealth are also scheduled to announce their results on Thursday.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd. and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. are among the top names that will kick-start the earnings season for the second quarter on Oct. 10.
TCS is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 12,543 crore and revenue of Rs 64,186 crore for the quarter-ended September, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.
Opinion
RIL's Q2 Earnings To See Rough Weather On High Crude Oil Supply, Says Morgan Stanley
Tata Elxsi Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Thursday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 200 crore for the second quarter, according to estimates.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday:
Opinion
IT Services Q2 Result Preview – Slowly Shaping Up; Recovery Expected: Axis Securities
