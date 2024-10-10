Q2 Results Live Updates: TCS, Ireda To Kick Start India Inc.'s Earnings Season

GM Breweries Ltd.'s net profit declined in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The net profit of the company fell 3.1% year-on-year to Rs 21.7 crore in the quarter ended September. This compares to a profit of Rs 22.4 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue rose 0.2% year-on-year to Rs 149 crore in the July-September quarter.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 7,4% year-on-year to Rs 27.5 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 18.5% from 19.6% in the previous year.