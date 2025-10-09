TCS Q2 Results Live Updates: Shares Steady Ahead Of Announcement, Here's What To Expect

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. share price was steady during trade on Thursday, ahead of the second-quarter financial results. The stock rose as much as 0.7% intraday.

The Q2 results will be announced after market hours. The company has cancelled its scheduled press conference as the day coincides with the death anniversary of Ratan Tata, the former Chairman of Tata Sons and a towering figure in the Tata Group.

While the press event has been scrapped, the company's analyst call, where the financial performance and management commentary are shared, is set to proceed as planned.