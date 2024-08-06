Tata Power Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 4%, Beats Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsTata Power Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 4%, Beats Estimates
The power producer's profit increased to Rs 1,188.63 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

06 Aug 2024, 05:00 PM IST
(Source: Tata Power/X)

Tata Power Co.'s consolidated net profit rose 4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.

The power producer's profit increased to Rs 1,188.63 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 957.2-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Tata Power Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 13.7% to Rs 17,293.62 crore versus Rs 15,213.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16,855.39 crore).

  • Ebitda up 22% to Rs 3,586.66 crore versus Rs 2,943.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,004 crore).

  • Ebitda margin expanded 20.7% versus 19.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.8%).

  • Net profit up 4% to Rs 1,188.63 crore versus Rs 1,140.97 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 957.23 crore).

(This is a developing story).

