Business NewsEarningsRailTel Corp Q2 Results: Profit Rises 5%; Dividend Announced — Check Record Date
ADVERTISEMENT

RailTel Corp Q2 Results: Profit Rises 5%; Dividend Announced — Check Record Date

RailTel's revenue rose by 12.8% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 951 crore.

29 Oct 2025, 07:48 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
RailTel Corp Share Price
RailTel announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. (Photo: RailTel/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd.'s profit rises 4.7% to Rs 76.1 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 72.6 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday.

Revenue rose by 12.8% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 951 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes depreciation, and amortization rises 19.5% year-on-year to Rs 154 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 16.2%.

RailTel Corporation Announces Dividend

RailTel announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 32.09 crore to shareholders.

The board has fixed Nov. 4 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The dividend will be paid on Nov. 25 the company added.

(This is a developing story.)

ALSO READ

Q2 Results Live: United Breweries Profit More Than Halves; Railtel Corp Profit Up Nearly 5%
Opinion
Q2 Results Live: United Breweries Profit More Than Halves; Railtel Corp Profit Up Nearly 5%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT