RailTel Corp Q2 Results: Profit Rises 5%; Dividend Announced — Check Record Date

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd.'s profit rises 4.7% to Rs 76.1 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 72.6 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday.

Revenue rose by 12.8% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 951 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes depreciation, and amortization rises 19.5% year-on-year to Rs 154 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 16.2%.