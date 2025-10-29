RailTel Corp Q2 Results: Profit Rises 5%; Dividend Announced — Check Record Date
RailTel's revenue rose by 12.8% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 951 crore.
RailTel Corporation of India Ltd.'s profit rises 4.7% to Rs 76.1 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 72.6 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday.
Revenue rose by 12.8% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 951 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes depreciation, and amortization rises 19.5% year-on-year to Rs 154 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 16.2%.
RailTel Corporation Announces Dividend
RailTel announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 32.09 crore to shareholders.
The board has fixed Nov. 4 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The dividend will be paid on Nov. 25 the company added.
(This is a developing story.)