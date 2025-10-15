Q2 Results Live: Axis Bank, HDB Financial, Angel One, Tata Communications In Focus Today
Names like Angel One Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and HDFC Life Insurance Co. and more are in focus today as they post their results.
- Oldest First
Q2 Results Live: Axis Bank Earnings Estimates
Axis Bank Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Wednesday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 19,669 crore and revenue of Rs 5,880 crore, according to estimates.
Q2 Results Live: Angel One Earnings Estimates
Angel One Ltd. is likely to clock a 17.8% rise in net profit at Rs 215 crore and a revenue of Rs 1,208.4 crore for the quarter ended September, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.
Q2 Results Live: Axis Bank, HDB Financial, Angel One
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the first-quarter earnings season. The financial landscape is buzzing today, as various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter.
Names like Angel One Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and HDFC Life Insurance Co. and more are in focus today as they post their results.
This is your front-row seat to the earnings action, so stay with us for real-time updates, analysis of the numbers, and all the key details that companies will be putting out through the day!