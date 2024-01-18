IndusInd Bank Q3 Profit Rises, Poonawalla Fincorp Revenue Surges — Earnings Wrap

IndusInd Bank Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose, in line with analysts' estimates, due to a rise in income from investments.

The private lender's net profit increased 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,301 crore in the October–December quarter, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 2,277 crore for the quarter.

The income from investments rose 31% year-on-year to Rs 1,589 crore in the December quarter, resulting in a jump in the total income of the private lender.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.'s standalone net profit rose 76.3% in the third quarter of the current fiscal, meeting analysts' estimates.

The non-banking financial company's revenue increased 52.1% to Rs 762.61 crore, as against Rs 501.37 crore over the same period last year.