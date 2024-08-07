Apollo Tyres, Godrej Consumer Products, Aditya Birla Fashion Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Apollo Tyres Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd. and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Apollo Tyres is expected to post a net profit of Rs 376 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue is projected to be Rs 6,332 crore.

Godrej Consumer Products is expected to report a bottom line of Rs 487 crore, while Coromandel International may post a net profit of Rs 387 crore.