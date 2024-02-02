Alkyl Amines Q3 Results: Profit Declines 27%, Misses Estimate
The specialty chemicals manufacturer's profit declined 27% year-on-year to Rs 33.4 crore in the quarter ended December.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. third-quarter consolidated profit declined, missing analysts' estimates.
The specialty chemicals manufacturer's profit declined 27% year-on-year to Rs 33.4 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares with a Rs 46.5 crore consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Alkyl Amines Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 17.1% at Rs 322.1 crore vs Rs 388.4 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 407 crore)
Ebitda down 14.3% at Rs 59.7 crore vs Rs 69.6 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 74.4 crore)
Margin down 60 bps at 18.52% vs 17.91% (Bloomberg Estimate: 18.3%)
Net profit down 26.9% at Rs 33.4 crore vs Rs 45.7 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 46.5 crore)
Shares of Alkyl Amines Chemicals fell 1.71% to Rs 2,322.95 apiece , compared with a rise of 0.86% in the benchmark Nifty at 2:25 p.m.