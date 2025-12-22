From The Boys To Panchayat — OTT Shows To Look Forward To In 2026
NDTV Profit cuts through the clutter and curates 10 exciting shows to check out in 2026.
Expect 2026 to be packed to the brim with a variety of shows and miniseries with many returning series and a few new ones.
The Boys — Season 5
The show has leaned closely into the spirit of the comic book, skewering the entertainment industry, politics, corporations and US exceptionalism. (Photo: IMDB)
After close to seven years of showrunner Eric Kripke mercilessly skewering celebrity culture, organised religion, the entertainment industry, politics, corporations and US exceptionalism through The Boys, the time has finally come to bid goodbye in an epic, bloody conclusion.
Straying far away from the plotlines of the original source material by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darrick Robertson, the show has still leaned closely into the spirit of the comic book, with Anthony Starr's Homelander consolidating his control over the United States, having shed any facade of humanity.
This pioneer of the superhero satire genre is set to conclude on Prime Video in April 2026.
Panchayat — Season 5
The slice-of-life drama will focus on Jitendra Kumar's Abhishek Tripathi who functions as the Secretary of a Gram Panchayat. (Photo: IMDB)
Panchayat is slated to return once again, this time with new dynamics between the characters as well as the power structures that shape their agencies.
The slice-of-life drama will focus on the central conflict of Jitendra Kumar's Abhishek Tripathi who functions as the Secretary of a Gram Panchayat as he clears his Common Admission Test, and has to choose between a new life in a corporate world or stay behind and live the life he has built in the village of Phulera.
Watch the drama unfold on Prime Video in 2026.
Farzi — Season 2
Farzi is expected to pick up right where it left off with Kay Kay Menon's murderous gangster Mansoor Dalal going head to with Shahid Kapoor's Sunny, after things go south. (Photo: IMDB)
Shahid Kapoor's turn as artist-turned counterfeiter Sunny will be explored further as the character grapples with the ramifications of his double life and two-faced deception in the second season of the hit show Farzi.
Set in the same universe as the spy show Family Man, Farzi is expected to pick up right where it left off with Kay Kay Menon's murderous gangster Mansoor Dalal going head to with Sunny, after things go south. Vijay Sethupathi is also expected to return as the witty and unorthodox cop Michael Vedanayagam.
Watch how the chips fall in this unorthodox crime drama in 2026 on Prime Video.
Neuromancer
The show will be set in a futuristic dystopia where human and machine have a more symbiotic relationship and having cybernetic implants are as common and simple as getting a tattoo. (Photo: Canva)
William Gibson's seminal cyberpunk novel Neuromancer is finally going to see an adaption on the silver screen as Graham Roland and J. D. Dillard will be producing it as a show for Apple TV+.
Known for pioneering the genre and serving as the conceptual bedrock of all modern sci-fi, movies like The Matrix, anime films like Ghost In The Shell and video games like Cyberpunk 2077 may not have existed without Neuromancer.
Like the novel, the show will be set in a futuristic dystopia where human and machine have a more symbiotic relationship and having cybernetic implants are as common and simple as getting a tattoo.
Viewers will be able to dive into this mesmerizing cyber odyssey on JioHotstar in 2026.
Wonder Man
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going meta with their upcoming superhero miniseries Wonder Man. (Photo: IMDB)
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going meta with their upcoming superhero miniseries Wonder Man, which will centre around the in-universe production of a remake of a movie of the same name with superpowered struggling actor Simon Williams vying for a lead role in the film.
Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest of Shang Chi and Brooklyn Nine Nine fame, the miniseries is likely to be a humorous send up of all the creative choices and tropes that have haunted the MCU's own films.
The show will also see the return of actor Trevor Slattery played by Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who was last seen in Iron Man 3, all the way back in 2013.
Watch the movie magic unfold on JioHotstar in January 2026.
Heeramandi — Season 2
The tawaifs are expected to shift from Lahore to burgeoning post independence Indian film industry as they will each struggle to find their place in a new world. (Photo: Netflix)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's opulent historical drama covering the life of courtesans in 1940s Lahore is expected to return for a second season.
Bhansali's grand set design, elaborate costuming and memorable set pieces are expected to once again dominate public discourse.
The tawaifs are expected to shift from Lahore to burgeoning post-independence Indian film industry as they will each struggle to find their place in a new world.
Catch the rest of the story on Netflix in 2026.
House Of The Dragon — Season 3
The critically acclaimed prequel to Game Of Thrones is set to continue the story of the Targaryen nobility in the third season of House Of The Dragon. (Photo: IMDB)
The critically acclaimed prequel to the epic fantasy series Game Of Thrones is set to continue the story of the Targaryen nobility in the third season of House Of The Dragon.
Expect to see political intrigue and fantasy spectacle with the civil war between Rhaenyra and Aegon II heating up. Starring some of the UK's finest character actors like Matt Smith and Emma D'arcy, House Of The Dragon will continue the tradition of shocking betrayals and unpredictable plot twists.
House Of The Dragon will swoop in on JioHotstar in August 2026.
Lanterns
Lanterns will follow two human members the Green Lantern Corps as they investigate a murder in Midwest America. (Photo: IMDB)
After over a decade of absence from the eyes of mainstream audiences (save for a appearance in 2025's Superman), the galactic space cop Green Lantern is finally set to return in 2026 in the show Lanterns.
Lanterns will follow two human members of the Green Lantern Corps (think Interpol but in space with aliens), Hal Jordan and John Stewart as they investigate a murder in Midwest America.
The two leads will be played by Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre with actor Nathan Fillion's arrogant and abrasive Guy Gardener, returning after his version of Green Lantern was last seen in Superman.
Watch Lanterns on Jio Hotstar in August 2026.
Bridgerton — Season 4
Expect to see romantic tension and class divide as Yerin Ha joins the cast as Sophie Bae. (Photo: IMDB)
The beloved alternate history period drama Bridgerton is set to come to Netflix in two parts with the first part dropping on January 2026 and the second part releasing on February 2026.
Expect to see romantic tension and class divide as Yerin Ha joins the cast as Sophie Baek, an enigmatic maid with noble heritage who catches the eye of the bohemian noble Benedict Bridgerton after meeting her at a masquerade ball.
Euphoria — Season 3
Sam Levinson's teen drama Euphoria will return in the coming year with a dramatic time skip of five years. (Photo: IMDB)
Sam Levinson's teen drama Euphoria will return in the coming year with a dramatic time skip of five years, examining how the grown up version of protagonist Rue, played by Zendaya will navigate adulthood.
Singer Rosalia, and Hollywood icon Sharon Stone are also expected to show up this season, joined by American football player Marshawn Lynch. The third season is expected to continue examining the explosive effects of teenage angst and addiction on the characters' outer and inner lives.
Euphoria is expected to come to JioHotstar on April 2026.