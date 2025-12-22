From The Boys To Panchayat — OTT Shows To Look Forward To In 2026

After close to seven years of showrunner Eric Kripke mercilessly skewering celebrity culture, organised religion, the entertainment industry, politics, corporations and US exceptionalism through The Boys, the time has finally come to bid goodbye in an epic, bloody conclusion.

Straying far away from the plotlines of the original source material by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darrick Robertson, the show has still leaned closely into the spirit of the comic book, with Anthony Starr's Homelander consolidating his control over the United States, having shed any facade of humanity.

This pioneer of the superhero satire genre is set to conclude on Prime Video in April 2026.