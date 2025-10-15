Bihar Elections 2025: Aam Aadmi Party Releases Second List Of 48 Candidates

On Oct. 6, AAP released its first list of 11 candidates as it forayed into Bihar announcing it would contest 243 seats of the Bihar Assembly polls. In the first list, the party fielded Meera Singh in Begusarai, Bhanu Bhartiya in the Kasba seat in Purnia district, Arun Kumar Rajak in Phulwari seat in Patna, Pankaj Kumar in Bankipur in Patna, Ashok Kumar Singh in Govindganj in Motihari, and Retd Capt Dharmraj Singh in the Buxar seat.

Addressing a press conference, AAP's state in-charge Ajesh Yadav said the party is confident of replicating its governance model from Delhi and Punjab in Bihar. "We have an approved model of growth and governance. The work done by the Aam Aadmi Party is being discussed across the country. People hailing from the Purvanchal region had contributed immensely to our victory in Delhi," he said.

Yadav said the list of the party's star campaigners will be announced soon. "Our top leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, and Bhagwant Mann, have all visited Bihar in the past," he added.