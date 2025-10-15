Bihar Elections 2025: Aam Aadmi Party Releases Second List Of 48 Candidates
AAP Bihar State President Rakesh Kumar Yadav, along with state co-in-charge Abhinav Rai and in-charge Ajesh Yadav, released the list at the party's Patna office.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the second list of 48 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. With this, AAP has announced candidates for 59 assembly constituencies.
The list includes candidates from diverse social and professional backgrounds. It covers constituencies from West Champaran to Gaya, reflecting the party’s strategy to contest across both north and south Bihar.
Some of the prominent names in the latest list include Dr. Jitender Kumar Yadav from Barharia, Rajendra Prasad Singh from Lalganj, Dr. Rajesh Kumar Ratnakar from Mokama, and Madhumala Kumari from Belaganj.
On Oct. 6, AAP released its first list of 11 candidates as it forayed into Bihar announcing it would contest 243 seats of the Bihar Assembly polls. In the first list, the party fielded Meera Singh in Begusarai, Bhanu Bhartiya in the Kasba seat in Purnia district, Arun Kumar Rajak in Phulwari seat in Patna, Pankaj Kumar in Bankipur in Patna, Ashok Kumar Singh in Govindganj in Motihari, and Retd Capt Dharmraj Singh in the Buxar seat.
Addressing a press conference, AAP's state in-charge Ajesh Yadav said the party is confident of replicating its governance model from Delhi and Punjab in Bihar. "We have an approved model of growth and governance. The work done by the Aam Aadmi Party is being discussed across the country. People hailing from the Purvanchal region had contributed immensely to our victory in Delhi," he said.
Yadav said the list of the party's star campaigners will be announced soon. "Our top leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, and Bhagwant Mann, have all visited Bihar in the past," he added.