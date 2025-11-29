Rs 10 Lakh Lump Sum Vs Rs 50,000 Monthly SIP — Which Creates More Wealth?

Mutual funds have become popular among investors in the last few years due to attractive returns, a wider choice, and enormous flexibility in terms of tenure and investment amount. Currently, mutual funds in India are offering a wide range of plans to cater to the needs of investors across income categories. You can invest a large amount upfront through a lump sum scheme or small amounts at regular intervals in a systematic investment plan (SIP).

However, it could be a tedious task to choose between an SIP and a lump sum investment. Both investment modes come with their own merits and limitations, which may lead to significant differences in maturity corpus.

A Systematic Investment Plan allows you to invest a small amount regularly, generally every month, while a lump sum investment helps to receive returns on a large principal amount from the first day. Financial discipline and consistency can make a huge difference in your wealth accumulation journey. Generally, SIPs offer more flexibility and allow your money to grow over a long-term horizon due to the power of compounding and rupee cost averaging. On the other hand, lump sum investments could be more rewarding when invested during a favourable market condition.

Financial experts often suggest to choose between SIP and lump sum investments based on your financial condition, risk appetite and long-term goals.

Let’s see how a Rs 10 Lakh lump sum investment and a monthly SIP of Rs 50,000 can grow over a fixed tenure at an assumed return of 12% per annum.