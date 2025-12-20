Why Women Need To Make A Will: The Law Will Decide Your Inheritance If You Don't

Most Indian women assume that when they pass away, their property will naturally go to the people they love — their children, parents, or siblings. However, under India’s succession framework, a woman who dies without a will may unintentionally jeopardise her family’s claim to the assets she spent a lifetime building.

The consequences of not planning became painfully evident during the pandemic. In many cases where there was no will, property women had acquired through their own earnings did not pass to their parents or siblings. Instead, it went to the husband’s family, and in some cases, even to relatives she had barely known in her lifetime.

It’s a legal reality few women are aware of, fewer plan for, and almost no one discusses openly. And yet, lawyers say it is one of the most common — and devastating — inheritance outcomes they see.