NDTV ProfitPersonal FinanceNew Fund Offers This Week: Sectoral Schemes, ETFs And Index Funds In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

New Fund Offers This Week: Sectoral Schemes, ETFs And Index Funds In Focus

NFOs launched under the index fund category account for more than half of the eight fund offerings available this week.

07 Oct 2024, 09:06 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Inflow into passive funds category contributed by new fund offers during August stood at Rs 884 crore. (Source: Envato)</p></div>
Inflow into passive funds category contributed by new fund offers during August stood at Rs 884 crore. (Source: Envato)

The line-up of new fund offers open this week is spread across categories. The NFOs in the index fund category account for more than half of the eight fund offerings available during the week.

The traction for passive funds among Indian investors has been on the rise. The inflow into the category contributed by new fund offers during August stood at Rs 884 crore.

Here are the new fund offers open this week:

Opening Today

Groww Gold ETF

Open: Oct. 7 to Oct 18.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.

Category: Gold ETF.

Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns corresponding to the domestic price of physical gold before expenses, subject to tracking errors, fees and expenses by investing in physical gold.

Kotak MNC Fund

Open: Oct. 7 to Oct. 21.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.

Category: Sectoral/thematic.

Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio that is invested predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of multi-national companies.

ALSO READ

Budget To Indulge: Plan Your Festive Spends To Not Break The Bank
Opinion
Budget To Indulge: Plan Your Festive Spends To Not Break The Bank
Read More

Tata Nifty Capital Markets Index Fund

Open: Oct. 7 to Oct. 21.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.

Category: Index funds.

Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns, before expenses, that commensurate with the performance of Nifty Capital Markets Index.

Closing Today

Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil-IBX AAA NBFC-HFC INDEX-Sep 2026 Fund

Open: Sept. 30 to Oct. 7.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.

Category: Index funds.

Investing Objective: The investment objective is to generate returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the CRISIL-IBX AAA NBFC-HFC Index – Sep 2026 before expenses.

Open This Week

Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund

Open: Sept. 25 to Oct. 9.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.

Category: Index funds.

Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns closely corresponding to the total returns of the securities, as represented by the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Total Returns Index before expenses.

ALSO READ

Portfolio Health Check-Up: Five Things Investors Need To Evaluate
Opinion
Portfolio Health Check-Up: Five Things Investors Need To Evaluate
Read More

ICICI Prudential Nifty200 Value 30 ETF

Open: Sept. 30 to Oct. 14.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.

Category: Other ETFs.

Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns before expenses that closely correspond to the total return of the underlying index.

ICICI Prudential Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund

Open: Sept. 30 to Oct. 14.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.

Category: Index funds.

Investing Objective: The objective of the scheme is to invest in companies whose securities are included in Nifty200 Value 30 Index.

Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund

Open: Oct. 4 to Oct. 18.

Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.

Category: Index funds.

Investing Objective: To provide returns before expenses that correspond to the Nifty500 Value 50 TRI.

ALSO READ

These Thematic Schemes Account For Half Of Top Performing Mutual Funds In India
Opinion
These Thematic Schemes Account For Half Of Top Performing Mutual Funds In India
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT