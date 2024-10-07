New Fund Offers This Week: Sectoral Schemes, ETFs And Index Funds In Focus
The line-up of new fund offers open this week is spread across categories. The NFOs in the index fund category account for more than half of the eight fund offerings available during the week.
The traction for passive funds among Indian investors has been on the rise. The inflow into the category contributed by new fund offers during August stood at Rs 884 crore.
Here are the new fund offers open this week:
Opening Today
Groww Gold ETF
Open: Oct. 7 to Oct 18.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500.
Category: Gold ETF.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns corresponding to the domestic price of physical gold before expenses, subject to tracking errors, fees and expenses by investing in physical gold.
Kotak MNC Fund
Open: Oct. 7 to Oct. 21.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.
Category: Sectoral/thematic.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio that is invested predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of multi-national companies.
Tata Nifty Capital Markets Index Fund
Open: Oct. 7 to Oct. 21.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000.
Category: Index funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns, before expenses, that commensurate with the performance of Nifty Capital Markets Index.
Closing Today
Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil-IBX AAA NBFC-HFC INDEX-Sep 2026 Fund
Open: Sept. 30 to Oct. 7.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Index funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective is to generate returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the CRISIL-IBX AAA NBFC-HFC Index – Sep 2026 before expenses.
Open This Week
Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund
Open: Sept. 25 to Oct. 9.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000.
Category: Index funds.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns closely corresponding to the total returns of the securities, as represented by the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Total Returns Index before expenses.
ICICI Prudential Nifty200 Value 30 ETF
Open: Sept. 30 to Oct. 14.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.
Category: Other ETFs.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns before expenses that closely correspond to the total return of the underlying index.
ICICI Prudential Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund
Open: Sept. 30 to Oct. 14.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.
Category: Index funds.
Investing Objective: The objective of the scheme is to invest in companies whose securities are included in Nifty200 Value 30 Index.
Axis Nifty500 Value 50 Index Fund
Open: Oct. 4 to Oct. 18.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100.
Category: Index funds.
Investing Objective: To provide returns before expenses that correspond to the Nifty500 Value 50 TRI.