'Biggest Middle-Class Squeeze: Ankur Warikoo Sees Wages Stagnating Even As Markets Boom

Finfluencer Ankur Warikoo argued in his latest video that India is overseeing middle-class trap, stating that stock markets had seen record growth, but no similar growth was noted in the income of the average worker.

The finance influencer called this "the biggest middle-class squeeze in independent India" in his YouTube video.

Warikoo stated that the stock markets saw an unprecedented historical growth between 2020 and 2024, with the BSE Sensex going up by 90%, the NSE Nifty 50 seeing 59 all-time highs in 2024, and mid-and small-cap indices seeing yearly over 22–25%.

The average salary did not see similar gains amid this phenomenon, instead growing by 0.1% in the same timeline, after being adjusted for inflation. Real Income in fact, saw a dip with the wages of employed men reducing 6.7%, salaried women seeing a 12.7% nosedive, and self-employed women seeing a 32% reduction.

According to reports, assets and services that define the middle class such as rent, real estate, cars, travel, education and gold have all gone up in the range of 50-90%, thus effectively raising the cost of living.

This was contrasted with profits for corporate entities climbing by 23%. Warikoo further noted that household savings as a percentage of national income also fell down to 5.2% from 11.7%, which was the lowest in 47 years. This was due to consumption of basic goods and services getting more expensive as noted earlier.

Credit card bills, personal loans, and retail loans also saw a surge, with unsecured borrowing emerging as the fastest growing segment. Warikoo observed that these factors have led to the most acute concentration of wealth in India's history.