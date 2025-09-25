Income Tax Audit Deadline Extension: Tax Dept To Move Review Petition In Rajasthan HC

The Rajasthan High Court's Jodhpur bench, in an interim order, directed the CBDT to extend the last date for filing tax audit reports to Oct. 31. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Jodhpur Tax Bar Association regarding the flaws in the I-T portal on Wednesday, a division bench directed the CBDT to issue a notification intimating the extension and listed the matter for next hearing on Oct. 27.

The counsel for the petitioner association submitted to the court that large firms, trusts, companies, and traders are required to complete their annual audits by Sept. 30, and now only a few days are left. Every year, around 40 lakh audit reports are filed in India before the deadline. As of Sept. 23, only about four lakh audit reports have been submitted nationwide, which means that filing 36 lakh audit reports in less than a week is impossible.

Not only tax professionals, but business owners across India have been demanding an extension of the deadline, the petitioner association argued, while citing similar petitions in other parts of the country. The petitioner also submitted that the utility for filing the Tax Audit Report was released on July 18, and major changes were made to it on Aug. 14, while the statutory due date remains Sept. 30, thus leaving the taxpayers with only 47 days, whereas under the law, they should have been given 183 days.

