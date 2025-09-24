CAG, CBDT Sign MoU To Boost Data-Driven Audits And Capacity Building

The office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India & Central Board of Direct Taxes signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday to collaborate, promote academic, training, and research interaction in capacity development and research activities in areas of mutual interest.

The CAG emphasised that the signing of the MoU will significantly enhance professional cooperation and capacity-building efforts, particularly in data-driven technology, between the two Departments.

"This MoU will serve as a strategic framework to bridge the skills gap between the two institutions and foster mutual growth," the official release said.

The partnership will focus on a range of initiatives, including training workshops, joint seminars, sharing audit insights based on advanced data analytics, and the use of innovative methods, such as remote audits, in GST audits and other areas, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, K Sanjay Murthy, stated.

The CAG stated that since the goals of both institutions are aligned, the office of the C&AG can support the CBDT in strengthening the systems identified by the latter, as C&AG officials are being effectively trained in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Ravi Agrawal, Chairman, CBDT, stated that the constant dialogue and training infrastructure available in the Audit Department will further enhance tax administration and help improve the learning curve of tax officials in the Income Tax Department. He also shared details of the transition from the IT Act 1961 to the new IT regime 2025. He stated that there is a shift in approach from the earlier intrusive to a prudent and non-intrusive approach.

The CAG expressed confidence that this formalised partnership will promote transparency, enhance operational effectiveness, and drive regulatory changes based on audit insights, thereby contributing positively to the overall financial and governance ecosystem.