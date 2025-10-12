Diwali Special Guide: Digital Gold Vs Physical Gold—What's The Better Investment This Festive Season?

Gold prices held steady below the key $4,000 per ounce level (over Rs 12,200 per 10 grams of 24-karat) on Friday, remaining on track for their eighth straight weekly gain. With the festive season in India, the sharp and continuous rise in gold prices has created a buzz among consumers.

Diwali is traditionally seen as an auspicious time to purchase gold. Though, this year’s steep rally, with gold delivering returns of over 50%, has dampened buying sentiment. On Friday, 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 12,273 per 10 grams on the Tanishq website.

Gold prices have risen 2.2% this week. On Wednesday, bullion reached a record high of $4,059.05, Reuters reported. Overall, gold has surged nearly 52% in 2025, driven by strong demand, geopolitical uncertainty and economic growth concerns.

Gold is seen as a safe bet during global instability. The ongoing renewed expectations of US rate cuts, tariff-related concerns are among factors pushing investors toward gold.

At a time like this, consumers planning to buy gold in the near term can consider either digital or physical gold, depending on their needs, budget and investment goals.

Both categories offer unique advantages. Physical gold provides a tangible asset and is preferred for ceremonial purposes. Meanwhile, digital gold offers convenience and easy storage.