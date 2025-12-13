Zubeen Garg's Secretary, Festival Organiser Charged With Singer's Murder In SIT Charge Sheet

The Special Investigation Team, probing the death of Zubeen Garg, charged four accused, including the singer's secretary Siddhartha Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, with murder in the charge sheet filed in a court in Guwahati on Friday.

Garg's band members, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, have also been charged with murder.

Shyamkanu Mahanta was the chief organiser of the North East India Festival, to attend which Garg had gone to Singapore, where he died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea on September 19.

Speaking to reporters after submission of the charge sheet, Special DGP (CID) M P Gupta, heading the SIT team, said that Garg's cousin and suspended Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The singer's two personal security officers (PSOs) -- Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya -- have been charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them, Gupta said.

Zubeen's wife Garima Saikia Garg expressed satisfaction over the development, and said, "The probe, which took place on the basis of the FIR filed by us, proceeded on expected lines. A lot of hard work went into it for which we are very grateful and thankful to the investigating agency."

"The result of the investigation has been as per the wishes of the people, and now, everything depends on the judicial process which we hope will move smoothly... We have faith in our nation's judiciary and we want the guilty to be punished," she told reporters.

"Our house has been shattered... people are disturbed wondering how a person like Zubeen Garg could be killed. Everyone in Assam wants the guilty to be punished," she added.