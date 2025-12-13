Zubeen Garg's Secretary, Festival Organiser Charged With Singer's Murder In SIT Charge Sheet
Zubeen Garg's band members, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, have also been charged with murder.
The Special Investigation Team, probing the death of Zubeen Garg, charged four accused, including the singer's secretary Siddhartha Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, with murder in the charge sheet filed in a court in Guwahati on Friday.
Shyamkanu Mahanta was the chief organiser of the North East India Festival, to attend which Garg had gone to Singapore, where he died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea on September 19.
Speaking to reporters after submission of the charge sheet, Special DGP (CID) M P Gupta, heading the SIT team, said that Garg's cousin and suspended Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
The singer's two personal security officers (PSOs) -- Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya -- have been charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them, Gupta said.
Zubeen's wife Garima Saikia Garg expressed satisfaction over the development, and said, "The probe, which took place on the basis of the FIR filed by us, proceeded on expected lines. A lot of hard work went into it for which we are very grateful and thankful to the investigating agency."
"The result of the investigation has been as per the wishes of the people, and now, everything depends on the judicial process which we hope will move smoothly... We have faith in our nation's judiciary and we want the guilty to be punished," she told reporters.
"Our house has been shattered... people are disturbed wondering how a person like Zubeen Garg could be killed. Everyone in Assam wants the guilty to be punished," she added.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the promise made to the people of Assam in connection with Garg's death has been fulfilled with the SIT filing the charge sheet within the stipulated time frame.
"We had taken the responsibility of ensuring justice to Zubeen Garg and we fulfilled this with the SIT submitting the charge sheet within a record time in the court today," Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme in Kokrajhar.
Some of the accused have been charged with murder, and "now I am sure that the court will conduct the trial and give necessary punishment to the accused", he said.
Sarma said the investigations have been meticulously done and "we have submitted the main charge sheet".
"The motive has been clearly tracked and it has been examined by the Advocate General," he added.
The chief minister said that although "we have taken documents from Singapore, we proved the case through independent investigation. We filed the charge sheet in such a way that if the court says that the Singapore document is not admissible, the documents collected in Assam are sufficient to prove the charges".
Besides murder, Mahanta has been charged with criminal conspiracy, extortion, cheating, and destruction of evidence. Zubeen's secretary has also been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.
In addition to the murder charge, his band member Goswami has also been charged with criminal breach of trust, while Amritprava Mahanta has also been charged with destruction of evidence.
All the accused have been arrested and are currently in jail, with five of them in Baksa Jail and Goswami and Amritprava in Haflong Prison.
The charge sheet was submitted before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup (Metro).
Gupta said that the charge sheet runs to 2,500 pages while documentary evidence submitted to the court, both in material and digital formats, runs to over 12,000 pages.
Gupta, who along with another official, had gone to Singapore, said that all evidence received from that country has been submitted before the court.
He said that the charge sheet submitted to the court was in CID case no. 18/2025, the original case registered after nearly 60 FIRs were received across the state following Garg's death.
Investigation into the second case (CID case no. 19/2025), pertaining to property-related and other activities, is still underway, he said.
The Assam government had constituted the SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, to investigate the singer's death.
Sarma had claimed in the recently concluded assembly session that Garg's death was "plain and simple murder".
The Singapore Police Force (SPF), carrying out an independent investigation into Garg's death, had said in a statement that the preliminary probe has not indicated any foul play, and that the investigations may take up to another three months.