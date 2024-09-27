Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Close To Full Capacity; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai And Thane
IMD has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in Mumbai city and suburbs on Friday, September 27.
Water level in the seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai reached 99.38%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday.
The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 14,38,399 million litres till 6:00 am on September 27. Mumbai receives more than 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.
According to the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is 99.58%, while at Tansa, 99.42% of the water stock is available.
The water stock in Middle Vaitrana is 98.99%, and Bhatsa is 99.27% full. The water level in Modak Sagar, Tulsi and Vihar lakes is at 100%.
Water levels in the lakes catering to Mumbai have seen a rise due to the prevailing thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in the catchment areas over the past few days.
The seven reservoirs -- Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi -- have 14.38 lakh million litres of water against the full capacity which is around 14.47 lakh million litres.
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) September 27, 2024
---
ð° Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till#MumbaiRains #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/vxBakXfMqr
Water Level in Mumbai Lakes In September
Since September 1, there has been an increase of around 2.62% in the water levels in the lakes catering to Mumbai and its suburbs.
Mumbai Weather Update
As per the latest weather forecast shared by the Met Department of Mumbai, heavy rainfall & thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places in Mumbai city and suburbs on Wednesday, September 27.
The Regional Met Centre (RMC) Mumbai stated that the expected change in climate is due to the interaction between the mid-level easterlies and the dry north-westerlies at lower levels.
IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai
In its latest forecast and warnings report at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, RMC Mumbai issued a yellow alert on the possibility of heavy rainfall & thunderstorms at isolated places on Friday, September 27.
The weather agency has issued a orange alert for Palghar, Raigad, Dhule and Nasik. Yellow alert has also been issued for other districts of Maharashtra including Ratnagiri and Pune on the possibility of heavy rainfall & thunderstorms at isolated places on Friday.
Check the district-wise updated forecast below.
Latest Weather Forecast
As per the extended range forecast shared by IMD, here are the weather forecast and warnings for different regions of India.
Northwest India & West India
Heavy to very Heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh on September 27 and 28. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over West Uttar Pradesh on September 27 and over Uttarakhand on September 28.
Central India
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on September 27.
East & Northeast India
Heavy to very Heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar on September 27. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.
South Peninsular India
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from September 27 to 29 and over Kerala & Mahe from September 28 to October 2.