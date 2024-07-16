"The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai has risen by 1.75% in the last 24 hours. This comes a day after the lake levels witnessed the highest one-day jump in the season so far. According to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 36.86% or 5,33,524 million litres till 6:00 am on July 16.In 2023, on July 16, the water stock in all seven lakes stood at 32.52%, while in 2022 the stock stood at 78.63%.The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai are Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. To supply water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan city, the total useful water stock required is 14,47,363 million litres.As per the latest BMC data, the water level in Tansa has risen to 72.54%. Modak Sagar is at 57.32%. The useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 33.52% while Tulsi Lake is at 83.01% of its full capacity. Vihar Lake has a present stock of 56.05%. At Upper Vaitarna, 6.37% of water stock is available..The 10% water supply cut which the city is currently experiencing will stay till the water stock rises to a 'satisfactory' level, an official from the civic hydraulic department told The Indian Express on Monday..Mumbai is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs on Tuesday with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The IMD on July 15 issued an 'Orange Alert' for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts for Tuesday. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.Tide Timings:Low Tide: 13:41 hours - 2.57 metreHigh Tide - 18:56 hours - 3.18 metreLow Tide (July 17) - 01:56 hours - 0.35 metre"