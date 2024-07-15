"The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 35.11%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday.The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 5,08,108 million litres till 6:00 am on July 15. On this day in 2023, the useful water stock was 31.16% (4,50,965 million litres) and 74.82% (10,82,862 million litres) in 2022.The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai are Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.Mumbai needs around 4,000-4,500 million litres of water every day. The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres. This is the highest single-day jump in the water stock of the lake levels this season.As per the latest BMC data, the water level in Tansa has risen to 70.73%. Modak Sagar is at 55.23%. The useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 31.55% while Tulsi Lake is at 79.70% of its full capacity. Vihar Lake has a present stock of 53.99%. At Upper Vaitarna, 5.68% of water stock is available..According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the 10% water cut imposed in Mumbai on June 5 will remain in force till enough water accumulates in all catchments..Mumbai is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday. The IMD has issued an 'Orange Alert' for the city and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts.The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius. Tide Timings: Low Tide: 12:15 hours - 2.51 metre High Tide - 17:57 hours - 3.34 metre Low Tide (July 16) - 00:56 hours - 1.50 metre.Mumbai To Receive Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall For Next Two Days; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert"