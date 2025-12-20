Voting Begins In 23 Municipal Councils And Nagar Panchayats In Maharashtra

Business NewsNationalVoting Begins In 23 Municipal Councils And Nagar Panchayats In Maharashtra
Counting of votes for all municipal councils and nagar panchayats, including those which went to polls on December 2, will take place on December 21.

(Photo: PTI)
Polling began for the posts of president and members in 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra, as well as for 143 vacant member posts in these local bodies on Saturday morning.

Voting began at 7:30 a.m. and will continue till 5:30 p.m.

Counting of votes for all municipal councils and nagar panchayats, including those which went to polls on December 2, will take place on December 21, the State Election Commission said in a statement.

In the first phase, votes were cast for 263 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

Municipal presidents and members had been elected unopposed in many places.

Counting of votes at all concerned locations will begin at 10 am on December 21.

In some places, the ruling alliance partners, including the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, are contesting against each other.

The poll battle became multi-dimensional with the BJP-led Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) locking horns, interspersed by 'friendly fights' among the alliances.

