Volcanic Ash Plumes: IndiGo, Akasa Air, Others Cancel Flights; DGCA Issues Advisory

Indian airline operators IndiGo and Akasa Air, along with Dutch carrier KLM cancelled some of their flights on Monday as a cautionary measure, fearing possible disruptions due to the ash plume from the volcanic activity in Ethiopia.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday mandated all Indian airlines to review their flight planning and alter their fuel intake, and to "strictly" avoid flight altitudes and areas hit by the ash cloud created by the Hayli Gubbi volcano eruption in Ethiopia.

The volcano went off on Sunday for the first time in over 10,000 years. Based in Ethiopia’s Afar Rift, it bellowed out a thick ash plume up to 45,000 feet.

The cloud was moving in the northeast direction at 100-120 kilomet per hour and entered Indian airspace on Monday. According to reports it may also enter western parts of India.

Sources told news agency PTI that IndiGo cancelled some flights to the Middle East and Dutch carrier KLM cancelled its flight from Amsterdam to Delhi due to the volcanic ash plume issue.

DGCA noted that if volcanic ash affects airport operations, then the operator concerned must immediately inspect runways, taxiways, and aprons.

Depending on the contamination, the operations may be restricted, and cleaning procedures have to be completed before resuming movements, it added.

Among others, operators have been asked to continuously monitor the situation related to the volcanic ash cloud and stay updated through satellite imagery and meteorological data, among others.

"Following recent volcanic activity in Ethiopia and the resulting ash plume in the surrounding airspace, our flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24th and 25th November 2025 have been cancelled," Akasa Air said in a statement.

The airline also said its teams will continue to assess the situation in compliance with international aviation advisories and safety protocols and take necessary actions as required.

"Following the recent eruption of the #HayliGubbi volcano in #Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India. We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority.

"Our teams are closely tracking the situation in coordination with international aviation bodies. We are fully prepared with all necessary precautions to ensure safe and reliable operations," IndiGo said in a post on X.