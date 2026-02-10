Get App
Eicher Motors Q3 Results: Royal Enfield Maker Posts 21% Jump In Profit, Revenue Tops Rs 6,000 Crore

The Royal Enfield maker's revenue rose 22.9% during the quarter ended December.

Read Time: 1 min
Eicher Motors' Ebitda was down 29.6% at Rs 1,557 crore.
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

Eicher Motors Ltd. logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,421 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, marking a 21.4% uptick as compared to Rs 1,171 crore in the year-ago period, according to the consolidated financial results declared on Tuesday.

The Royal Enfield maker's revenue saw an uptick of 22.9% to Rs 6,114 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 4,973 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was down 29.6% at Rs 1,557 crore from the prior financial year's Rs 1,201 crore.

Eicher Motors Q3FY26 (Cons,YoY)

  • Net profit up 21.4% at Rs 1,421 crore vs Rs 1,171 crore 
  • Revenue up 22.9% at Rs 6,114 crore vs Rs 4,973 crore 
  • Ebitda up 29.6% at Rs 1,557 crore vs Rs 1,201 crore 
  • Margin at 25.5% vs 24.2% 

Shares of Eicher Motors closed 1.32% higher at Rs 7,296  apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.26% rise in the benchmark Nifty. 

