NationULFA(I) Claims Drone Attacks On Its Camps By Army, Defence Official Says No Such Information
ADVERTISEMENT

ULFA(I) Claims Drone Attacks On Its Camps By Army, Defence Official Says No Such Information

The ULFA(I), in a press statement, said the attacks were carried out with drones in the early hours at several mobile camps.

13 Jul 2025, 01:54 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ULFA claims indian army launched drone attacks on its camps. (Photograph: PTI)</p></div>
ULFA claims indian army launched drone attacks on its camps. (Photograph: PTI)

The proscribed ULFA(I) on Sunday claimed drone attacks on its camps along the Myanmar border by the Indian Army, though there was no confirmation about the development from the armed forces.

The ULFA(I), in a press statement, said the attacks were carried out with drones in the early hours at several mobile camps.

A senior leader of the proscribed outfit was killed in the attacks, while around 19 others were injured, it claimed.

When contacted, a defence spokesperson here told PTI that there was no information of any such incident.

“There are no inputs with the Indian Army of such an operation,” Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

ALSO READ

IIM-Calcutta Rape Case: What We Know So Far
Opinion
IIM-Calcutta Rape Case: What We Know So Far
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT