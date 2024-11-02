Siddaramaiah Promises Efforts To Include Kannada Label On Products Made In Karnataka

Speaking at the 69th Karnataka Rajyotsava event on Friday, he said, “Products manufactured in Karnataka, whether by the private or government sector, typically have labels only in English. In the future, we will aim to include Kannada as well.” The CM also announced plans to convert the 'attarah kacheri' (18 offices) on the premises of the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner’s office into a ‘Kannada Museum.’ Siddaramaiah urged attendees to pledge their commitment to fostering a Kannada-friendly environment across the state and to assist newcomers to Karnataka in learning the language.