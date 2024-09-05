Shivraj Singh Chouhan Surveys Flood-Affected Areas In Vijayawada

NDTV ProfitNationShivraj Singh Chouhan Surveys Flood-Affected Areas In Vijayawada
05 Sep 2024, 11:39 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Shivraj Singh Chouhan/X)</p></div>
(Source: Shivraj Singh Chouhan/X)

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Vijayawada and its vicinity on Thursday.

Accompanied by Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Chouhan surveyed Jakkampudi Milk Factory, Kandriga, Ajit Singh Nagar, Ambapuram and other flooded areas in a helicopter.

“Lokesh briefed Chouhan about the flood situation,” said a PIB Andhra Pradesh post on X.

The Union Agriculture Minister also visited Prakasam Barrage, where three large boats recently struck the barrage, damaging a concrete beam.

