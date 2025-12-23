Security Mounted At Bangladesh High Commission Ahead Of VHP Protest

Business NewsNationalSecurity Mounted At Bangladesh High Commission Ahead Of VHP Protest
The VHP and Bajrang Dal have announced a demonstration at the high commission building to denounce alleged atrocities against Hindus and vandalism of their religious places in Bangladesh.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kolkata: Members of Hindu organisations, under the leadership of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, stage a protest against the alleged killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, near the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh, in Kolkata, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI)</p><p></p></div>
Kolkata: Members of Hindu organisations, under the leadership of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, stage a protest against the alleged killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, near the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh, in Kolkata, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI)

Security was beefed up outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhion Tuesday ahead of a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal over attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

The area has been secured with three layers of barricading and more force from the police and paramilitary.

"We have stepped up security in view of the protest. Barricades have been put in place and forces deployed to prevent any untoward incident," a police officer said.

Several protesters were seen holding banners and placards, raising slogans at the embassy.

