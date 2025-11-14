Sarairanjan Election Results 2025: RJD's Arbind Kumar Vs Jan Suraaj's Sajan Mishra — Who Is Winning?

Sarairanjan is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the phase 1 of assembly election. As many as 8 contestants from various political parties are fighting to become the Member of Legislative Assembly from this seat.

With the neck-to-neck battle between two major national parties — Congress (Mahagathbandhan) and BJP (NDA) — it higlights the pulse of political battle in the national level.

According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11