Sarairanjan Election Results 2025: RJD's Arbind Kumar Vs Jan Suraaj's Sajan Mishra — Who Is Winning?
In 2025 election, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Arbind Kumar Sahani and Jan Suraaj Party's Sajan Kumar Mishra are among others battling for the office of MLA in Sarairanjan.
Sarairanjan is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the phase 1 of assembly election. As many as 8 contestants from various political parties are fighting to become the Member of Legislative Assembly from this seat.
With the neck-to-neck battle between two major national parties — Congress (Mahagathbandhan) and BJP (NDA) — it higlights the pulse of political battle in the national level.
According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11
Sarairanjan is a block-level town situated 13 km from Samastipur, the district headquarters in North Bihar. Nearby towns include Vidyapati Nagar (10 km) and Dalsinghsarai (15 km), while larger cities such as Darbhanga (45 km) and Muzaffarpur (65 km) lie within easy reach. The state capital, Patna, is approximately 73 km away, as per India Today.