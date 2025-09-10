PM Narendra Modi To Host Mauritius PM in Varanasi, To Discuss MAHASAGAR Vision

The meeting between Modi and Ramgoolam in Varanasi underscores the enduring civilisational connection, spiritual bonds and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.

During the bilateral discussions, the two leaders will review the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building. They will also discuss opportunities for expanding collaboration in health, education, science and technology, energy and infrastructure, as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy.

The visit builds upon the positive momentum generated by PM Modi’s state visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an ‘Enhanced Strategic Partnership’.

As a valued partner and close maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius is key to India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) Vision and the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The deepening cooperation between the two countries carries significance not only for the prosperity of the people of both countries but also for the collective aspirations of the Global South.

The Varanasi Summit aims to mark a significant milestone in the shared journey of India and Mauritius towards mutual prosperity, sustainable development and a secure and inclusive future.

On his state visit to India, Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam says, "Plenty of areas (in agenda). Mauritius has a special relationship with India. We want to further develop that relationship... With this global uncertainty that is happening, we need to have further cooperation with India... Mauritius and India have a very special relationship; it's an eternal bond. This relationship will grow stronger and stronger, whatever happens in the world..."