PM Narendra Modi Hails Donald Trump's Efforts To Bring Peace As India Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Trump addressed the Israeli parliament before travelling to Sharm el-Sheikh to attend the peace summit. It was co-hosted by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

"India stands for peace in the Middle East and resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy," the MEA said in a late night statement.

"We support the Gaza peace plan of President Trump and appreciate Egypt and Qatar for their valuable roles in achieving this and advancing the path to peace," it said.

The MEA said the peace summit was aimed at strengthening efforts for regional peace and stability, in line with President Trump's vision for lasting peace in the region.

"This is also in line with India's long standing support for a negotiated two State solution. India will support all efforts towards a lasting peace in the region," it said.

Under the Gaza peace plan, Israel is releasing nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees.

In his address to the Israeli parliament, Trump described the Gaza peace process as "the dawn of a new Middle East" and that a "beautiful and much brighter future" appears suddenly within the region's reach.

"After two harrowing years of darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families," he said.

In his remarks at the peace summit, the US President said: "This is the first time the Middle East crisis has brought people together, as opposed to driving them apart, and to declare that our future will not be ruled by the fights of the generations past, which is foolish."

"So together, let us continue in the spirit of cooperation and goodwill that has finally brought us to this incredible, historic breakthrough," he said.

The ceasefire in Gaza came into effect on Friday.