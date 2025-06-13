PM Modi Meets Plane Crash Survivor, Injured Victims At Hospital In Ahmedabad

NationPM Modi Meets Plane Crash Survivor, Injured Victims At Hospital In Ahmedabad
He also interacted with doctors of the civil hospital.

13 Jun 2025, 11:43 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>On Friday, PM Modi met&nbsp;Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the plane crash in which at least 241 people lost their lives on Thursday.</p></div>
On Friday, PM Modi met Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the plane crash in which at least 241 people lost their lives on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met those injured in the Air India plane crash at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

He also met Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the tragedy in which at least 241 people lost their lives on Thursday.

Modi visited the C7 ward of the hospital, where 25 injured people are undergoing treatment.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), with 242 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex in the Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh was the only survivor, while 241 on board, including 168 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, were killed.

Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed at the complex of BJ Medical College outside the airport perimeter.

