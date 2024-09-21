NHRC Notice To Labour Ministry Over CA's Death Allegedly Due To 'Excessive Workload'

The Commission mentioned that it it had taken suo motu cognisance of media reports regarding alleged unfair practices at the workplace by two multinational companies in the states of Haryana and Tamil Nadu

Both matters are under consideration before the Commission. Apart from this, the Commission at various platforms has been insisting businesses integrate human rights protection, safety and security especially of women into their organisational culture to operate sustainably and extend these principles to formulate policies in such a manner that a healthy work environment is created for the welfare of the workers, it said.