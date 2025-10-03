NHAI To Install QR Code Sign Boards With Helpline Numbers And Other Information For Commuters

The National Highways Authority Of India (NHAI) announced that it will install project information sign boards with "quick response (QR) codes" along the national highway stretches to provide relevant project specific information and emergency helpline numbers to commuters, as per a press release on Friday.

"In order to enhance transparency and provide ‘ease of commuting’ to the National Highway users," a press release stated and that the highways authority is taking this step.

It added that the vertical QR Code Sign Boards will provide project-specific information including, contact numbers for highway Patrol, toll manager, project manager, resident engineer, emergency helpline 1033, NHAI field office as well as details about nearby facilities like hospitals, petrol pumps, toilets, police stations, restaurants, distance to toll plaza, truck lay bye, puncher repair shop and vehicle service stations/e-charging station and so on.

The QR codes will also contain project specific information such as national highway number, highway chainage, project length, construction/maintenance periods, according to the release.

For enhanced visibility, the ‘QR code’ sign boards will be placed near wayside amenities, rest areas, toll plazas, truck lay-byes, highway start/end points, and signages for the convenience of National Highway users. ​

"Apart from providing specific information about the National Highway stretches and enhancing transparency, the QR code sign boards will not only help to enhance road safety through better access to emergency and local information but also go a long way in improving user experience and awareness about National Highways across the country", the release stated.

NHAI was set up through Parliament's 1988 'NHAI Act' in order to provide for the constitution of an authority for the development, maintenance and management of national highways and all related matters.

It has been entrusted with National Highways Development Project, which along with other minor projects, has vested in it 50,329 kms of national highways for development, maintenance and management.