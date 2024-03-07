NDTV Defence Summit: Defence Ecosystem Needs Private Sector Support

Deployment of the latest technologies into the armed forces can happen only if the private sector steps up its game, according to the panellists at the NDTV Defence Summit.

"We have great respect for our private sector and have been doing business for a very long time," said Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff. "The nimbleness that is required to get the newest technologies into the armed forces can only happen if the private sector comes in. They will have to find a niche area where they can work."

The private sector is now contributing fully to the ecosystem, but there needs to be more contribution from startups, according to Samir V Kamat, chairperson, Defence Research and Development Organisation.

"Nimbleness will come only from small companies, so we have to get more MSMEs and startups to look at these changing technologies. We need a combination of them contributing equally." Only then will India reach a situation that is seen in the U.S. and China, Kamat said. One area generates three or four allied fields that need to be worked on together, he said.

The future of defence revolves around the miniaturisation and use of technologies like drones and, more importantly, the use of data, according to Ashish Rajvanshi, chief executive officer, Adani Defence and Aerospace.

It is very clear that in terms of shipbuilding capacities, India is far behind China, according to Arun Ramchandani, head of defence, Larsen & Toubro Ltd. "So, if we have to leapfrog our curve, it's the deployment of better construction technologies that will enable us to get better yield from the capacity that we have."