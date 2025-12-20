Business NewsNationalNavy Decommissions INS Sindhughosh After 40 Years Of Glorious Service
ADVERTISEMENT

Navy Decommissions INS Sindhughosh After 40 Years Of Glorious Service

The decommissioning ceremony was held at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, in the presence of WNC's Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan.

20 Dec 2025, 08:17 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>INS Sindhughosh, the lead submarine of her class in service with the Indian Navy, was decommissioned at sunset on December 19, 2025.</p><p>(Photo: Western Naval Command X /account)</p></div>
INS Sindhughosh, the lead submarine of her class in service with the Indian Navy, was decommissioned at sunset on December 19, 2025.

(Photo: Western Naval Command X /account)

Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

INS Sindhughosh, the lead submarine of her class with the Indian Navy, has been decommissioned after 40 years of glorious service to the nation, the Western Naval Command said on Saturday.

The decommissioning ceremony was held at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, in the presence of WNC's Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC) Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan.

'INS Sindhughosh, the lead submarine of her class in service with the Indian Navy, was decommissioned at sunset on 19 Dec 25, after 40 years of glorious service to the nation, at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, in the presence of VAdm Krishna Swaminathan, FOCINC WNC,' WNC posted on X.

The submarine was paid off under the command of Lt Cdr Rajat Sharma. Capt KR Ajrekar (retd), the second Commanding Officer of the submarine, was the guest of honour, it said.

The Western Naval Command also shared some photos of the ceremony.

'Adm VS Shekhawat retd), former CNS, Flag Officers, former Commanding Officers, members of the commissioning crew, veterans, senior officers and distinguished guests were present for the occasion,' it said.

ALSO READ

SEBI Imposes Rs 50 Lakh On Four Individuals For Manipulating Shares Of GG Engineering
Opinion
SEBI Imposes Rs 50 Lakh On Four Individuals For Manipulating Shares Of GG Engineering
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT