Music Maestro Ustad Rashid Khan Dies At 55

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who has been undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based hospital for prostate cancer, died at a city hospital.

09 Jan 2024, 05:15 PM IST
Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who has been undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based hospital for prostate cancer, died at a city hospital this afternoon, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

He was 55.

'We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 PM,' an official of the private hospital where Khan was admitted said.

The chief minister who visited the hospital said, 'This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more.'

