Delhi, Mumbai Airport Report No Major Disruption Amid Airbus A320 Software Realignment

Airbus's new directive has been impacting flight operations of major airlines across the globe.

29 Nov 2025, 08:37 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Airbus has directed to realign a software for its A320 fleet after&nbsp;The European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a global mandate (Photo Source:&nbsp;Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport)</p></div>
No major disruption in daily operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to Airbus's directive to realign software for A320 fleet. The airport is showing an average delay of about 20 minutes with a disruption index of 1.7.

Out of Saturday's flights, 94, roughly 19% have been delayed, while no flights have been cancelled, the latest data from various flight tracking website. Routine operational procedures, rather than an impact from Airbus issue, are causing delays.

In Delhi International Airport, regularly operational reasons are causing an average delay of 15 minutes for departures and 5 minutes for arrivals.

No airport in India have released any detailed statement on the aftermath of the Airbus directive.

Airbus put out a directive to repair 6,000 of A320 fleet. The repair refers to realignment of software, which must be done before the aircraft fly again.

The directive came after The European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued the global mandate as a preliminary investigation linked a fault in the Elevator and Aileron Computer to an incident in October where a JetBlue aircraft experienced an uncommanded drop in altitude.

In India, both IndiGo and Air India have commenced mandatory maintenance to comply with the directive, acknowledging that the work will impact daily operations. IndiGo emphasised that safety comes first in its new advisory.

Meanwhile, Air India's low-cost carrier, Air India Express also said that it has started taking mandatory steps for "p recautionary action" following the alert.

Airlines including, American Airlines, IndiGo, Air India, Lufthansa, British Airways, France Air and more have reported possible impact on flight operation due to the new directive.

