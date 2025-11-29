Delhi, Mumbai Airport Report No Major Disruption Amid Airbus A320 Software Realignment

No major disruption in daily operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to Airbus's directive to realign software for A320 fleet. The airport is showing an average delay of about 20 minutes with a disruption index of 1.7.

Out of Saturday's flights, 94, roughly 19% have been delayed, while no flights have been cancelled, the latest data from various flight tracking website. Routine operational procedures, rather than an impact from Airbus issue, are causing delays.

In Delhi International Airport, regularly operational reasons are causing an average delay of 15 minutes for departures and 5 minutes for arrivals.

No airport in India have released any detailed statement on the aftermath of the Airbus directive.