Mother Of Pan Masala Baron’s Daughter-In-Law Found Dead By Suicide Seeks CBI Probe

The mother of Deepti Chaurasia, daughter-in-law of a pan masala baron who allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar recently, has accused her husband and in-laws of harassment and domestic violence. She has demanded that the case be investigated from all angles, including by the CBI, said police.

Based on her complaint, Delhi Police registered an FIR on Friday against Deepti’s husband and mother-in-law. Deepti (38) was the daughter-in-law of Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, owner of the Kamla Pasand pan masala brand. She was found hanging at her southwest Delhi home earlier this week.

In her statement, Deepti’s mother alleged a prolonged pattern of physical and mental cruelty by her daughter’s husband and his family. Deepti married on December 2, 2010, and the alleged harassment began within months of the wedding, according to the complainant. Despite repeated assurances, the mistreatment continued, she claimed.

The mother also alleged that Deepti’s mother-in-law humiliated her, defamed her socially, and excluded her from family gatherings. A few days before Deepti’s death, her husband had traveled abroad, and the couple argued after his return, she said.

On November 25, around 7:30 a.m., Deepti reportedly spoke to her mother over the phone, mentioned the quarrel, and asked about her father’s health. The complainant advised her to stay calm. Later that morning, she tried calling Deepti around 11:30 a.m. but got no response.

When she contacted Deepti’s mother-in-law, she was told her daughter had gone out. She then called her son-in-law, who allegedly said he was on his way home. Around noon, the family received a call informing them that Deepti had been taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

According to police, Deepti was found hanging in a room of their Vasant Vihar house on Tuesday afternoon. Her husband rushed her to a hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

