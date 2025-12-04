Maharashtra To Implement AI-Driven Digital Twin For Sustainable Energy, Says Fadnavis

Maharashtra is vying to consolidate its power distribution network through a 'Digital Twin' model for solar and other renewable energy sources as MahaVitaran is planning to implement an AI-based digitisation initiative while partnering with leading international organisations.

This marks the beginning of environment-friendly and sustainable development through AI technology in the state's energy sector, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MahaVitaran), The Rockefeller Foundation (RF), Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), and the Energy Department are jointly implementing this pathbreaking project, an official release said.

The idea emerged from talks held during a discussion in January between Chief Minister Fadnavis and Rajiv Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation, it added.

They proposed a concept of deploying a Digital Twin in the electricity distribution system. The Energy Department overseen by the Chief Minister, then sanctioned the decision.

"Through the cooperation of RF and GEAPP, this state-of-the-art AI-based global platform will set a benchmark for power utilities across India. AI-driven decision-support tools will significantly enhance customer service and help strengthen MahaVitaran's financial foundation. The solutions being developed will offer long-term, sustainable and effective support to the power distribution sector," the release quoted Fadnavis as saying.

This is the first-ever attempt to develop a Digital Twin for electricity distribution. The innovative AI initiative is expected to drive major improvements in the use of sustainable and eco-friendly green energy, especially in rural areas.

Owing to international collaboration, this initiative could become a major milestone in stabilising power supply and improving service quality in fast-developing countries like India. Maharashtra now has an important opportunity to contribute to India's vision of a sustainable, environment-friendly, and self-sufficient energy system.

Key objectives of the initiative include improved customer service and operational efficiency, strengthening financial stability, officials said. Better planning and maintenance of power lines across the state benefits rural consumers and farmers, they said, adding there will be higher usage of solar energy.

