Maharashtra: Scholarship Exams To Be Conducted For Students Of Classes 4 And 7 from 2026

The Maharashtra government has approved changes to the state scholarship examination structure, under which the pre-upper primary and pre-secondary exams will now be conducted for Classes 4 and 7.

According to an official release, the revised structure will be implemented from the 2025-26 academic year, and during this transition, the final Class 5 and 8 scholarship exams will be conducted in February 2026, while the new Class 4 and Class 7 exams will be held in April or May 2026.

The exams will be conducted regularly for Classes 4 and 7 from the 2026-27 academic year, it stated.

The government has also revised the scholarship amount to Rs 5,000 per year for Class 4 students and Rs 7,500 per year for Class 7, the release stated.

As many as 16,693 scholarships will be awarded at the primary level (Class 4) and 16,588 at the upper-primary level (Class 7).

Introduced in 1954-55, the scholarship scheme aims to encourage meritorious and economically disadvantaged students in both rural and urban areas.

The earlier change made in 2015 had shifted the exams to Classes 5 and 8, but the number of participating students had declined significantly since then.

The government has therefore decided to revert to the earlier class levels to boost participation and academic performance.