Maharashtra Elections: 51,072 Nominations Received For Dec 2 Polls To Civic Councils, Nagar Panchayats

As many as 51,072 candidates have filed their nominations for the December 2 polls to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats across Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday.

Altogether, 4,198 candidates have filed their papers for the president's posts in the 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats.

The last date for filing of nominations was November 17, while forms were scrutinised on November 18. November 21 is the deadline to withdraw nominations.

Elections are being held for a total of 6,859 seats and 288 president posts in these local bodies (municipal councils and nagar panchayats). As many as 1.07 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the local body polls. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The Amravati division saw 8,492 nominations for members and 693 for president posts, while 11,811 forms were submitted for members in Chhatrapati sambhajinagar and 1,192 for president posts.

The Konkan division saw 3,010 nominations for members and 200 for president posts. Nagpur received 7,125 nominations for members and 577 for municipal president post.

Nashik saw 9,590 nominations for members and 713 for president posts, while Pune received 11,044 nominations for members and 823 for municipal presidents.

A nagar parishad or municipal council administers smaller urban areas. It is responsible for local governance and urban development.

A nagar panchayat is a form of urban local governance for areas in transition from rural to urban, with a population between 12,000 and 40,000.