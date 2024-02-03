LK Advani To Be Awarded Bharat Ratna; Check Full List Of Awardees From 1954 to 2024
Get the full list of Bharat Ratna awardees from 1954 to 2024, including the latest recipient, LK Advani.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister LK Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Modi wrote, "One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister." [sic]
Advani Jiâs decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence. The conferringâ¦— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2024
List Of Bharat Ratna Awardees
India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna has been conferred upon 50 individuals to date, including 17 posthumously. The award was established in 1954. Here's a list of Bharat Ratna Awardees:
Lal Krishna Advani (politician and former deputy prime minister) - 2024
Karpoori Thakur (Posthumous) (politician and former Bihar chief minister) - 2024
Pranab Mukherjee (politician and former President of India) - 2019
Bhupendra Kumar Hazarika (Posthumous) (playback singer, lyricist, musician, poet, and film-maker) - 2019
Nanaji Deshmukh (Posthumous) (social activist) - 2019
Madan Mohan Malaviya (Posthumous) (Scholar and educational reformer) - 2015
Atal Bihari Vajpayee (politician and former Prime Minister of India) - 2015
Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar (cricketer) - 2014
C. N. R. Rao (chemist and professor) - 2014
Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi (Hindustani classical vocalist) - 2009
Ustad Bismillah Khan (Hindustani classical shehnai player) - 2001
Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar (playback singer) - 2001
Ravi Shankar (sitar player) - 1999
Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (Posthumous) (Independence activist) - 1999
Amartya Sen (economist) - 1999
Jayaprakash Narayan (Posthumous) (Independence activist, social reformer) - 1999
Chidambaram Subramaniam (Independence activist) - 1998
Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi (Carnatic classical vocalist) -1998
A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (Aerospace, defence scientist and former President of India) -1997
Aruna Asaf Ali (Posthumous) (Independence activist) - 1997
Gulzari Lal Nanda (Independence activist) - 1997
Satyajit Ray (Filmmaker) - 1992
Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhai Tata (Industrialist) - 1992
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (Posthumous) (Independence activist) -1992
Morarji Ranchhodji Desai (Independence activist and Prime Minister of India) - 1991
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (Posthumous) (Independence activist) - 1991
Rajiv Gandhi (Posthumous) (politician and former Prime Minister of India) -1991
Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela (anti-apartheid activist) - 1990
Bhim Rao Ramji Ambedkar (Posthumous) (Social reformer) -1990
Marudur Gopalan Ramachandran (Posthumous) (actor turned politician) -1988
Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (Independence activist) -1987
Vinoba Bhave (Posthumous) (Independence activist, social reformer) -1983
Mother Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu (Mother Teresa) (founder of the Missionaries of Charity) - 1980
Kumaraswamy Kamraj (Posthumous) (politician and former Tamil Nadu chief minister) - 1976
Varahagiri Venkata Giri (Independence activist and former Prseident of India) - 1975
Indira Gandhi (politician and former Prime Minister of India) - 1971
Lal Bahadur Shastri (Posthumous) (Independence activist and former Prime Minister of India) - 1966
Pandurang Vaman Kane (Indologist and Sanskrit scholar) - 1963
Zakir Husain (Independence activist) - 1963
Rajendra Prasad (Independence activist, lawyer, statesman, scholar and former President of India) - 1962
Purushottam Das Tandon (Independence activist) - 1961
Bidhan Chandra Roy (physician, political leader, philanthropist, educationist, and social worker) - 1961
Dhondo Keshav Karve (Social reformer and educator) - 1958
Govind Ballabh Pant (Independence activist) - 1957
Jawaharlal Nehru (Independence activist, author and former Prime Minister of India) - 1955
Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya (Civil engineer, statesman, and Diwan of Mysore) - 1955
Bhagwan Das (Independence activist, philosopher, and educationist) - 1955
Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman (physicist) - 1954
Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (philosopher, politician and former President of India) - 1954
Chakaravarti Rajagopalachari (statesman, writer, lawyer, and independence activist) - 1954
Modi spoke to the BJP's longest-serving president, who is credited with crafting the party's rise through the 90s when it came to power for the first time as the head of coalition governments under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and congratulated him.
Advani's parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary and full of rich insights, Modi said.