Ladakh Protests: Four Dead, 30 Injured In Clashes In Leh, Say Officials

The protesters claimed that the four people were killed in police firing.

24 Sep 2025, 06:22 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
People protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh, Ladakh, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_24_2025_000268B)(Image: PTI)
People protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh, Ladakh, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_24_2025_000268B)(Image: PTI)
Four people were killed and 30 others injured in intense clashes between protesters and security personnel during the Leh Apex Body (LAB) sponsored shutdown in Leh town of Ladakh on Wednesday, officials said.

Police had to resort to firing to bring the situation under control after the protesters, who have launched an agitation for statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule, indulged in widespread violence, attacking a BJP office and several vehicles, they said.

Four people were killed and 30 others injured in intense clashes, the officials said.

The protesters claimed that the four people were killed in police firing.

The Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) youth wing called for the protest after two of the 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since Sept. 10 in support of the demand for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule, were shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening.

