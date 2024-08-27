IT Ministry Asks Home Affairs To Review Status Of Complaints Against Telegram

The Indian Ministry of Information Technology has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to review the status of ongoing complaints and potential violations related to Telegram within India.

The IT Ministry’s inquiry follows the arrest of Pavel Durov, chief executive officer of Telegram, at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on an international warrant. Durov, who holds dual citizenship in France and Russia, was apprehended for alleged offences including money laundering and drug trafficking facilitated through his app.

In light of this situation, the IT Ministry has asked the MHA to provide an update on any pending complaints against Telegram in India and to evaluate whether similar issues exist within the country.

Sources told PTI that in light of what has happened in France, the IT Ministry has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to check on complaints pending against Telegram and what action can be taken. They pointed out that the IT Ministry is not an investigating agency in this regard and that even CERT-In under the Ministry focusses on cybersecurity offences, not cybercrimes per se.

The basic question here is: are there any complaints, is there a similar situation in India, and what is the status and what action is required? according to sources quoted by PTI.

As per PTI, on being asked if Telegram, being a messaging app, can cite the Safe Harbour Clause, sources said in that case they will have to collaborate with law enforcement agencies, provide information where needed, and assist with any investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)