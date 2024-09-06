Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Slams French Authorities In First Post Since Arrest

Telegram Founder and Chief Executive Offcier, Pavel Durov, has publicly criticised French authorities following his arrest last week, which he described as "misguided" and unjust. In his first statement since the arrest, Durov strongly refuted claims that Telegram operates as an "anarchic paradise", describing such allegations as "absolutely untrue".

Durov, who was detained on Aug. 25 at an airport near Paris, faces charges of alleged complicity in facilitating illicit activities on Telegram, including drug trafficking, fraud, and the spread of child sexual abuse material. The arrest came after French authorities accused Telegram of insufficient moderation on the platform.

In a statement published on the social media platform, Durov expressed surprise at the accusations and said that Telegram has an official EU representative responsible for handling such requests. The contact information for this representative is publicly available, he said.

Durov pointed to his past cooperation with French authorities as a French citizen, including assisting in establishing a hotline to address terrorism threats in France. He questioned why the French authorities did not use available channels to contact him directly.

"Using laws from the pre-smartphone era to charge a CEO with crimes committed by third parties on the platform he manages is a misguided approach...No innovator will ever build new tools if they know they can be personally held responsible for potential abuse of those tools," he said.