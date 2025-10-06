Indian Navy Commissions Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel 'Androth' In Vizag

Business NewsNationalIndian Navy Commissions Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel 'Androth' In Vizag
According to the Navy, the induction of Androth will enhance its overall Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities, particularly for operations in coastal and shallow waters.

06 Oct 2025, 02:45 PM IST i
Androth, the anti-submarine warfare-shallow water craft (ASW-SWC) is built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE). (Image: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.)
The Indian Navy on Monday commissioned 'Androth', the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft during a ceremonial event at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.

The event was presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, in the presence of senior naval officers and shipyard representatives.

"The commissioning of Androth marks another major step in the Navy’s ongoing efforts toward indigenisation and capability enhancement," said an official press release from the ENC.

Indigenously built by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd., the vessel embodies India’s growing shipbuilding prowess with over 80% locally sourced components.

