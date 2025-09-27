India To Host World Seafood Congress For The First Time In 2026

India will host the World Seafood Congress for the first time in 2026, marking a milestone for the world's sixth-largest seafood supplier as global trade in aquatic products continues to expand.

The biennial event, scheduled to be held in Chennai, will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and researchers from around the world. Since 1999, the congress has been held in countries such as Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and Iceland, but never in Asia's second-largest fish producer.

'It is a matter of great pride for India to host the World Seafood Congress for the first time,' said Pradeep Devaiah, Chairman of PDA Ventures, the event's host organisation.

'This is a landmark opportunity to showcase India's seafood sector to the world,' he said in a statement. The congress comes as global seafood trade reaches new heights. The Food and Agriculture Organisation forecasts world trade in aquatic animal products will rise 1.7% to $183.8 billion in 2025, while algae exports are expected to reach $15 billion.

India exported 1.78 million tonnes of marine products worth $7.38 billion in 2023-24, according to government data. The country's total fish production has grown to 18.40 million tonnes.

The Department of Fisheries and the International Association of Fish Inspectors (IAFI) are co-organising the event, which will include technical presentations, workshops and a trade fair showcasing processing equipment and supply chain innovations.

'The World Seafood Congress has always been a bridge between science, industry and policy,' IAFI President Dr Ian Goulding. 'Bringing WSC to India reflects the country's growing leadership in the global seafood trade.'

The congress will address key industry challenges, including seafood regulation, sustainable processing technology and the circular economy for fishery products. A pre-congress event will specifically focus on challenges facing Asian and African countries in global seafood trade.

Multiple government ministries are supporting the event, along with UN organisations, including the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the UN Industrial Development Organisation.