NDTV ProfitNationICAI Elects Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal As President, Charanjot Singh Nanda As Vice President
ICAI Elects Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal As President, Charanjot Singh Nanda As Vice President

12 Feb 2024, 07:06 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Monday said Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal and Charanjot Singh Nanda have been elected as President and Vice President of the institute, respectively.

Both have been elected by the institute's central council for the 2024-25 term, according to a release.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has around 4 lakh members and more than 8.5 lakh students.

Agarwal is the 72nd President of ICAI and served as Vice President in 2023-24.

Among other responsibilities, Nanda has served as the chairman of various ICAI committees, including those on internal audit standards board, and on financial markets & investors protection.

